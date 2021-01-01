rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4021773
Vintage education diploma template psd, professional certificate design in beige
Edit Template
Save
Custom Text

Vintage education diploma template psd, professional certificate design in beige

More
FreePersonal and Business use
ID : 
4021773

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Cardo by David PerryCormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannUnna by Omnibus-TypeMuli by Vernon AdamsPinyon Script by Nicole Fally
©2021 Rawpixel Ltd.

Vintage education diploma template psd, professional certificate design in beige

More