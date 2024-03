Starling.

For farmers, the common starling (Sturnus vulgaris) has been a useful introduction

. It helps control unwanted insects, including ticks on cattle and sheep, and crop pests such as caterpillars and grasshoppers. Some farmers encourage starlings to prey on grass grubs by placing nest boxes around fields.



However, starlings damage grapes and other fruit crops, and compete with tūī and bellbirds for the nectar of flax, rātā and other native plants. Original public domain image from Flickr