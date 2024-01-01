https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4022667Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCladonia asahinae. (pixie cup lichen)A club lichen, this species is typically found on acidic soil on rotting wood, moss or humus that covers tree bases. Its definitive feature is that it terminates in a flaring cup that when touched will release powdery soredia. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 4022667View CC0 LicenseJPEGPresentation JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiYoutube JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2638 x 1484 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCladonia asahinae. (pixie cup lichen)A club lichen, this species is typically found on acidic soil on rotting wood, moss or humus that covers tree bases. Its definitive feature is that it terminates in a flaring cup that when touched will release powdery soredia. Original public domain image from FlickrMore