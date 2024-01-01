rawpixel
Cladonia asahinae. (pixie cup lichen)A club lichen, this species is typically found on acidic soil on rotting wood, moss or…
Cladonia asahinae. (pixie cup lichen)
A club lichen, this species is typically found on acidic soil on rotting wood, moss or humus that covers tree bases. Its definitive feature is that it terminates in a flaring cup that when touched will release powdery soredia. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4022667

View CC0 License

