Crown Fern. (Blechum discolor)

The common name for this species is the ‘Crown Fern’, the native Maori name is ‘Piupiu’. The name ‘discolor’ means of two different colours and refers to contrasting greens displayed by fertile and sterile fronds. Blechnum discolor is endemic to New Zealand and can be found growing right across the North, South, Chatham and Stewart Islands, sometimes becoming the dominant vegetation on the forest floor. The species can be found growing in many of the forest types New Zealand. Original public domain image from Flickr