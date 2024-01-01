rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4024063
Cow on the hill.Marlborough is a region of New Zealand, at the northeastern tip of the South Island. It&rsquo;s well known…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Cow on the hill.
Marlborough is a region of New Zealand, at the northeastern tip of the South Island. It’s well known for its winemaking industry, and the Marlborough Sounds. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4024063

View CC0 License

Cow on the hill.
Marlborough is a region of New Zealand, at the northeastern tip of the South Island. It’s well known for its winemaking industry, and the Marlborough Sounds. Original public domain image from Flickr

More