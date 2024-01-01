View from The Peak. Hong Kong. Original public domain image from Flickr

Primarily, the best city views in the world. Hong Kong's stunning cityscape is no better seen than at the top of the Peak. This can be viewed via the Peak walk, which takes you on a circle of the mountaintop taking in views of both the city and the South China Sea. The cityscape view remains one of the greatest man-made views on Earth.​ The Peak is also relatively underdeveloped, and apart from two shopping and entertainment complexes, it remains surrounded by greenery.