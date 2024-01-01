rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4024698
Koi or more specifically jinli or nishikigoi, are colored varieties of Amur carp that are kept for decorative purposes in outdoor koi ponds or water gardens. Koi is an informal group of the colored variants of C. carpio. Several varieties are recognized by the Japanese. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4024698

View CC0 License

