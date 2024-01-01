rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4024870
Monkeypod Tree.
Monkeypod Tree.

Common Forest Trees of Hawaii (Native and Introduced)‘

Monkeypod is a familiar beautiful shade tree with large

trunk and very broad arched crown of dense foliage. It

has bipinnate leaves with many paired diamondshaped

leaflets that fold together at night and on cloudy days.

The flower heads are a mass of threadlike stamens pink

in outer half and white in inner half, and the flattened

brown or blackish pods with sweetish pulp do not open.

Mimosa subfamily (Mimosoideae).

A large introduced tree attaining 50–75 ft (. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
View CC0 License

