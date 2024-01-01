Monkeypod Tree.

Common Forest Trees of Hawaii (Native and Introduced)‘



Monkeypod is a familiar beautiful shade tree with large



trunk and very broad arched crown of dense foliage. It



has bipinnate leaves with many paired diamondshaped



leaflets that fold together at night and on cloudy days.



The flower heads are a mass of threadlike stamens pink



in outer half and white in inner half, and the flattened



brown or blackish pods with sweetish pulp do not open.



Mimosa subfamily (Mimosoideae).



