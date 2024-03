Severe Macaw

The Chestnut-fronted Macaw or Severe Macaw (Ara severus) is one of the largest of the Mini-Macaws. It reaches a size of around 45 cm (18 in) of which around half is the length of the tail. They can be found over a large part of Northern South America from Panama south into Amazonian Brazil and northern Bolivia. Their lifespan is listed as anything from 30 to 80 years of age. Original public domain image from Flickr