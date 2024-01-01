Byron Bay Lighthouse, Australia. Original public domain image from Flickr

Take a step back in time and discover what the daily duties of the lighthouse keepers and their families at Cape Byron would have been like on the Historic lighthouse tour. See the signal flags and the keepers’ desk and uniform, providing a reminder of days gone by when three families were living at Cape Byron from 1901 to 1989. Enjoy climbing the tower, stopping at each of the three levels before stepping out onto the top balcony to get a bird’s eye view into the marine park below and surrounding hinterland.