https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4025476Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextProthonotary warbler. We spotted this prothonotary warbler at Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge in Michigan. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4025476View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5472 x 3648 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadProthonotary warbler. We spotted this prothonotary warbler at Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge in Michigan. Original public domain image from FlickrMore