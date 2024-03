Wild Turkey

While they may not be the most attractive creatures, they certainly are interesting! The horn-like feature between the eyes of a wild turkey is called a snood. The snood is generally short, as pictured here, but when a male starts to strut, the snood swells with blood and hangs below the beak.

The bumpy features on the head and neck are called caruncles and the flap under the chin is called a wattle.

Photo by Courtney Celley/USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickr