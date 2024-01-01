rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4025887
Tuk Tuk Tuk.
The word tuk tuk is a term used for a type of three-wheeled motorized vehicle popular in Southeast Asia and some parts of Africa and South America. The word “tuk tuk” is specifically used in Bangkok, a dynamic and exciting Asian city that is every budget foodie’s dream. Generally, a tuk tuk is any type of motor vehicle with three wheels, and it perfectly epitomizes the carefree, fun and cost-friendly attitude of a budget traveler. Some people even managed to travel the world in a tuk tuk. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4025887

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

