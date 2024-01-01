rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4025896
Another Wongi "Freak" Wilson Mural. Wongi&rsquo;s work, the largest of the three, depicts a monotone female figure, with her…
Another Wongi "Freak" Wilson Mural. Wongi’s work, the largest of the three, depicts a monotone female figure, with her hand thrust forward, two fingers raised in a peace sign, the hand bursting to life in colour and sharp detail. A segmented disc of translucent yellow, orange, pink and purple separates the figure and the hand, framing the image and popping against the dark grey background. Wongi noted that he had chosen the image to play with a “beachy vibe” in honour of the location, but without the usual cliché, instead of seagulls or surfers, his character has a summery, music festival feel.

The image is another example of Wongi’s ever impressive photo realistic technique, highlighting his aerosol mastery, an expertise that was made apparent to the crowds that stopped and watched the Christchurch legend in action, gaining insight into the sketching and refining process with which he builds form and brings his images to life. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4025896

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

