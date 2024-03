Busy Mong Kok, Hong Kong.

Mong Kok is a buzzing maze of narrow streets, known for shopping. Stalls with clothes and knick-knacks cram the vast Ladies’ Market, plants and colorful blooms fill the Flower Market, while Fa Yuen Street is full of sneaker and sports stores. Nearby, the Temple Street Night Market is a mix of curios, fortune tellers and food stands. Foodies explore the area's street food stalls, tea houses and casual eateries. Original public domain image from Flickr