Melbourne Transport.

Yarra Trams is the trading name of the Melbourne tram network, which is owned by VicTrack and which is leased to Yarra Trams by Public Transport Victoria on behalf of the Victorian State Government. The current franchise is operated by Keolis Downer. As at May 2014, Yarra Trams operate 487 trams, across 26 tram routes and a free City Circle tourist tram, over 1,763 tram stops. With 250 km (155.3 mi) of double track, Melbourne's tram network is the largest in the world.



In 2012/13 182.7 million journeys were taken on Melbourne's trams, with trams travelling more than 24.8 million kilometres annually. Each week Yarra Trams operates 31,400 scheduled tram services, which results in trams operating for approximately 20 hours per day and a team of 24-hour operations staff completing network maintenance and cleaning. Original public domain image from Flickr