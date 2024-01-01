rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4026256
Bull on the Piano.
Bull on the Piano.

A 1.7-tonne bronze bull atop a grand piano, which became a symbol of hope in an earthquake-ravaged city, will make Christchurch its new home.

Christchurch Art Gallery director Jenny Harper last night launched a public fundraising campaign to buy the sculpture.

The work, Michael Parekowhai's On First Looking into Chapman's Homer, was ommissioned for the 2011 Venice Biennale, and was a big hit when it was displayed on an empty site in central Christchurch last year. Original public domain image from Flickr



