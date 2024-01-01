https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4026372Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSun Princess is a Sun-class cruise ship built in 1995 and operated by Princess Cruises. At the time of her construction, she was one of the largest cruise ships in the world. She was the lead ship of her class that included sister ships Sea Princess and the P&O ships Pacific Explorer and Oceana.Sun Princess was the ship on which the 1998–99 television show Love Boat: The Next Wave starring Robert Urich was filmed. She made the news in October 2007 as the largest ship to ever cross beneath the Sydney Harbour Bridge while entering the harbor for the first time, with a vertical clearance of approximately 2.5 m (8 ft 2 in) to spare at low tide.In July 2018, Sun Princess underwent a two-week dry dock. She received new livery design, new stateroom category, shops, and other onboard amenities. In September 2020, Sun Princess was sold to an undisclosed buyer and along with her sister ship Sea Princess would be leaving the Princess Cruises fleet. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 4026372View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 804 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2400 x 1607 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSun Princess is a Sun-class cruise ship built in 1995 and operated by Princess Cruises. At the time of her construction, she was one of the largest cruise ships in the world. She was the lead ship of her class that included sister ships Sea Princess and the P&O ships Pacific Explorer and Oceana.Sun Princess was the ship on which the 1998–99 television show Love Boat: The Next Wave starring Robert Urich was filmed. She made the news in October 2007 as the largest ship to ever cross beneath the Sydney Harbour Bridge while entering the harbor for the first time, with a vertical clearance of approximately 2.5 m (8 ft 2 in) to spare at low tide.In July 2018, Sun Princess underwent a two-week dry dock. She received new livery design, new stateroom category, shops, and other onboard amenities. In September 2020, Sun Princess was sold to an undisclosed buyer and along with her sister ship Sea Princess would be leaving the Princess Cruises fleet. Original public domain image from FlickrMore