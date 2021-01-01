https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4027156Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAttendance certificate template, vintage floral design for workshops vectorMorePremiumID : 4027156View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorA4 Landscape EPS 29.7 x 21 cm | 300 ppi | 151.72 MBLandscape Card EPS 7 x 5 in | 300 ppi | 151.72 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Lora by CyrealDownload Lora fontLato by Łukasz DziedzicDownload Lato fontDownload AllAttendance certificate template, vintage floral design for workshops vectorMore