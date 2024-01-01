https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028356Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBrown Beauty by Jeff Slade2009 photo contest winner for the Fisheries & Water category. Photo by Jeff Slade/USFWS.This photo was the winner of the People's Choice award for it's category. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4028356View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3072 x 2304 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBrown Beauty by Jeff Slade2009 photo contest winner for the Fisheries & Water category. Photo by Jeff Slade/USFWS.This photo was the winner of the People's Choice award for it's category. Original public domain image from FlickrMore