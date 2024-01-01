rawpixel
Brown Beauty by Jeff Slade2009 photo contest winner for the Fisheries & Water category. Photo by Jeff Slade/USFWS.This photo…
Brown Beauty by Jeff Slade
2009 photo contest winner for the Fisheries & Water category. Photo by Jeff Slade/USFWS.
This photo was the winner of the People's Choice award for it's category. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
