https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028864Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHouse FinchThis female house finch was taking a break on top of the suet feeder.Photo by Courtney Celley/USFWS. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4028864View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2002 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadHouse FinchThis female house finch was taking a break on top of the suet feeder.Photo by Courtney Celley/USFWS. Original public domain image from FlickrMore