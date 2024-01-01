rawpixel
House FinchThis female house finch was taking a break on top of the suet feeder.Photo by Courtney Celley/USFWS. Original…
House Finch
This female house finch was taking a break on top of the suet feeder.
Photo by Courtney Celley/USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
