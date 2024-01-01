https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028875Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGray Treefrog on MilkweedGray treefrogs are only active at night. During the day, you might spot one hiding out and blending in, especially on a milkweed plant!Photo be Jessica Bolser/USFWS. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4028875View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 929 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2048 x 1585 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadGray Treefrog on MilkweedGray treefrogs are only active at night. During the day, you might spot one hiding out and blending in, especially on a milkweed plant!Photo be Jessica Bolser/USFWS. Original public domain image from FlickrMore