Gray Treefrog on MilkweedGray treefrogs are only active at night. During the day, you might spot one hiding out and blending…
Gray Treefrog on Milkweed
Gray treefrogs are only active at night. During the day, you might spot one hiding out and blending in, especially on a milkweed plant!
Photo be Jessica Bolser/USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickr

