rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028997
Western Painted TurtleTurtles can be skittish when you first approach, but if you stay still, they&rsquo;ll often reappear -…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Western Painted Turtle
Turtles can be skittish when you first approach, but if you stay still, they’ll often reappear - giving you a beautiful close up view!
Photo by Courtney Celley/USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4028997

View CC0 License

Western Painted Turtle
Turtles can be skittish when you first approach, but if you stay still, they’ll often reappear - giving you a beautiful close up view!
Photo by Courtney Celley/USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickr

More