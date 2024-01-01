https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028997Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWestern Painted TurtleTurtles can be skittish when you first approach, but if you stay still, they’ll often reappear - giving you a beautiful close up view!Photo by Courtney Celley/USFWS. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4028997View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5184 x 3456 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadWestern Painted TurtleTurtles can be skittish when you first approach, but if you stay still, they’ll often reappear - giving you a beautiful close up view!Photo by Courtney Celley/USFWS. Original public domain image from FlickrMore