Common Garter Snake
Check out this close up from Port Louisa National Wildlife Refuge in Iowa! Garter snakes eat small prey including worms, minnows, leeches and rodents.
Photo by Jessica Bolser/USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4029158

View CC0 License

