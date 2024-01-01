https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4029196Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextShaggy Mane MushroomThese interesting mushrooms have color changing gills that secrete a spore-filled inky liquid. Once they are picked or have deposited spores, they will dissolve within a matter of hours!Photo by Courtney Celley/USFWS. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4029196View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5184 x 3456 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadShaggy Mane MushroomThese interesting mushrooms have color changing gills that secrete a spore-filled inky liquid. Once they are picked or have deposited spores, they will dissolve within a matter of hours!Photo by Courtney Celley/USFWS. Original public domain image from FlickrMore