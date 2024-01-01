https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4029822Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNight sky at Clingmans Dome, March 2018 Thom McManus.Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4029822View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNight sky at Clingmans Dome, March 2018 Thom McManus.More