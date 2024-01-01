Big Sandy crayfish. Original public domain image from Flickr

Occurrence data, historical habitat characteristics and information from species experts indicate that the Big Sandy crayfish’s historical range may have included streams throughout the upper Big Sandy River watershed, which covers 10 counties in Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia. Today, the Big Sandy crayfish is found in four isolated populations across the three states.



Credit: Zachary Loughman, West Liberty University. Original public domain image from Flickr