Red fox kits. Original public domain image from Flickr

Seeing a fox during the day, especially when they have young, is not uncommon and doesn't mean they are sick. Fox kits start to spend more time outside of their dens when they are ~1 month old and will stay near the den for until weaned (~ 3 months old). Remember to never feed or pet fox (or other wildlife). This can cause them to act tame over time and may lead to bold behavior that ultimately will cause conflict with humans, putting both at risk. Credit: Jennifer Cross/USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickr