rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4030438
If Trees Could Talk!Stop 1 of the Woodland Trail:This western juniper is estimated to be 1,500 years old.Forest Service…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

If Trees Could Talk!
Stop 1 of the Woodland Trail:
This western juniper is estimated to be 1,500 years old.

Forest Service photo by Tania C. Parra. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4030438

View CC0 License

If Trees Could Talk!
Stop 1 of the Woodland Trail:
This western juniper is estimated to be 1,500 years old.

Forest Service photo by Tania C. Parra. Original public domain image from Flickr

More