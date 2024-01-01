Containers at Savannah Port

SAVANNAH, Ga. –Under Secretary of the U.S. Army Dr. Joseph W. Westphal visits the Port of Savannah Sept. 4, 2013 to meet with officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Georgia Ports Authority, Fort Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield, and the mayors of Savannah and Hinesville. He took a helicopter tour of the port and surrounding wetlands and held a press conference with local news media. A major purpose of his visit was to highlight the economic value of the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project (SHEP)—a plan to deepen the federal shipping channel from 42 feet to 47 feet to accommodate larger ships and increase shipping efficiencies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Bernardo Fuller). Original public domain image from Flickr