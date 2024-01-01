Korean War Veterans Memorial

The Korean War Veterans Memorial was established by the American Battle Monuments Commission. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provided assistance with the design competition, and management of the Architect-Engineer and construction contracts. President Bill Clinton and South Korean President Kim Young Sam dedicated the memorial on July 27, 1995. Since the dedication, several modifications were incorporated, including a kiosk to provide shelter for National Park Service personnel and to house a computer system for public access to the “Honor Role”. A state of art crystal optic lighting system was later installed to enhance the statues and the mural wall at night time. The reflecting pool and associated tree grove were modified by the National Park Service and the Army Corps of Engineers to improve maintenance and operation of the reflecting pool and the function of the trees. The overall cost for the design and construction of the memorial and kiosk was $16.5 million. (U.S. Army photo by Cynthia MItchell). Original public domain image from Flickr