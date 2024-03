A contractor makes adjustments to the wind turbine 120 feet above Buckhorn Recreation Area at Black Butte Lake, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District park, near Orland, Calif.

Installation of the turbine atop the pylon took place March 13, 2013. Expected to go online within 30 days, the turbine can generate 11 kilowatts of energy to help supply the needs of campers at Black Butte Lake. (U.S. Army photo by Robert Kidd/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr