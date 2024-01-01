Scrapers crawl over new levee to relocate old levee material from background

Final levee work is underway at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District's setback levee project near South River Road in West Sacramento, California, Nov. 6, 2014. Now that the new setback levee behind it is finished, crews are completing some of the last remaining work for the project by removing the old levee adjacent to the river. The work is part of the Sacramento River Bank Protection Project, a joint effort between the Corps and the California Central Valley Flood Protection Board to repair riverbank erosion along the Sacramento River and its tributaries. (U.S. Army photo by Todd Plain/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr