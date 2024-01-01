South Sacramento flood risk reduction project nears completion

A $7.1 million flood risk reduction project along Florin Creek in south Sacramento, California, is nearly complete after the final truckloads of concrete were put in place during the week of July 10, 2016. Part of the South Sacramento County Streams Project (SSCSP), the Florin Creek work focused on widening and concrete-lining the Florin Creek channel as well as installing floodwalls. SSCSP is a joint effort between the Corps, the Central Valley Flood Protection Board and the Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency to reduce flood risk in the Sacramento basin. (U.S. Army photos by Robert Kidd / Released). Original public domain image from Flickr