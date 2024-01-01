rawpixel
New York City firefighters after 9/11 attacks
NEW YORK — New York City firefighters take a much needed break during emergency response efforts following the 9/11 attacks. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers file photo). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4030877

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

NEW YORK — New York City firefighters take a much needed break during emergency response efforts following the 9/11 attacks. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers file photo). Original public domain image from Flickr

