https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4030877Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNew York City firefighters after 9/11 attacksNEW YORK — New York City firefighters take a much needed break during emergency response efforts following the 9/11 attacks. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers file photo). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4030877View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall 1024 x 768 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNew York City firefighters after 9/11 attacksNEW YORK — New York City firefighters take a much needed break during emergency response efforts following the 9/11 attacks. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers file photo). Original public domain image from FlickrMore