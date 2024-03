Contractors assemble the frame at Prompton Dam

HONESDALE, Pa. — Contractors assemble the frame of a gazebo for visitors at Prompton Dam here, Oct. 17, 2011. Construction to widen and deepen the spillway, add an access bridge and maintenance facility began in fall 2010 and is expected to be completed in December 2011. The $11 million project is funded through the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo). Original public domain image from Flickr