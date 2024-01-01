Grand Teton National Park. Original public domain image from Flickr

No, it’s not a dream. It’s Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. With jagged peaks rising above the wide, flat plain like the mental definition of mountains, the Tetons are a stunning sight from first light to dark night. The tallest mountain in the range, the Grand Teton, stands 13,775 feet tall. It can be viewed from most places in the park and is a popular climbing attraction -- every year thousands of people visit the park hoping to reach its summit. Enjoying the view from a distance is fine, too. Photo by John Tobiason, National Park Service. Original public domain image from Flickr