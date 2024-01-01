Forest-friendly coffee beans. Original public domain image from Flickr

With help from USAID, through the LESTARI program-- which supports Indonesia to improve sustainable land use and conserve biodiversity-- farmers in the area are turning away from citronella and toward coffee, a more forest-friendly crop that doesn’t rely on clearing land for cultivation or burning wood for processing. The program has also helped farmers develop a coffee nursery, share knowledge about environmentally friendly farming techniques and secure legal access to the land. Over 650 farmers, including Mr. Yusdi, are now making a better living by growing coffee instead of citronella. Photo by USAID/Samantha Martin. Original public domain image from Flickr