Eagle background. Original public domain image from Flickr

After nearly disappearing decades ago from most of the United States, the bald eagle is now flourishing across the nation. Seeing this majestic bird is always a special treat. With a wingspan of up to 8 feet, watching them soar or hearing their distinctive call will stir your spirit. Photo of a bald eagle at Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska by Lisa Hupp, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Original public domain image from Flickr