rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031088
Checking fetal heart rate. Original public domain image from Flickr
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Checking fetal heart rate. Original public domain image from Flickr

As part of USAID Jalin’s COVID-19 response efforts, the Project collaborated with IBI to provide a platform for midwives in Indonesia to equip themselves with knowledge about COVID-19 prevention while sustaining essential MNH services. With USAID Jalin’s support, IBI has successfully delivered seven webinars, featuring presentations by medical experts on a variety of MNH topics, reaching 6,171 participants across the country. USAID Jalin also worked with IBI to sustain improvements in quality of care by private midwives through enhancing IBI’s Bidan Delima program which was established in 2003 with support from USAID. Photo: Nyoman Prayoga for USAID. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4031088

View CC0 License

Checking fetal heart rate. Original public domain image from Flickr

More