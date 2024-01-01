Checking fetal heart rate. Original public domain image from Flickr

As part of USAID Jalin’s COVID-19 response efforts, the Project collaborated with IBI to provide a platform for midwives in Indonesia to equip themselves with knowledge about COVID-19 prevention while sustaining essential MNH services. With USAID Jalin’s support, IBI has successfully delivered seven webinars, featuring presentations by medical experts on a variety of MNH topics, reaching 6,171 participants across the country. USAID Jalin also worked with IBI to sustain improvements in quality of care by private midwives through enhancing IBI’s Bidan Delima program which was established in 2003 with support from USAID. Photo: Nyoman Prayoga for USAID. Original public domain image from Flickr