https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031776Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextU.S. Army Pfc. Erick S. Alulema, combat medic specialist, Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 102nd Cavalry Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, swabs the nose of a New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park staff member during COVID-19 Ag testing at the Home in Edison, N.J., Dec. 9, 2020. The test detects the presence of protein antigens from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. There are currently 26 New Jersey National Guard Soldiers and Airmen assisting at New Jersey’s three Veterans Memorial Homes. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4031776View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5472 x 3648 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadU.S. Army Pfc. Erick S. Alulema, combat medic specialist, Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 102nd Cavalry Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, swabs the nose of a New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park staff member during COVID-19 Ag testing at the Home in Edison, N.J., Dec. 9, 2020. The test detects the presence of protein antigens from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. There are currently 26 New Jersey National Guard Soldiers and Airmen assisting at New Jersey’s three Veterans Memorial Homes. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen). Original public domain image from FlickrMore