Portrait of the Albanian Air Force Military Unit No. 3006 patch taken at the New Jersey Army National Guard (NJARNG) Army…
Portrait of the Albanian Air Force Military Unit No. 3006 patch taken at the New Jersey Army National Guard (NJARNG) Army Aviation Support Facility at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., July 15, 2019. Aviators with the 1-224th Security and Support Battalion and the 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion, 150th Aviation Regiment, NJARNG, will be familiarizing four members of Military Unit No. 3006 on Army procedures through Aug. 5, 2019. In 2001, the Republic of Albania signed a bilateral affairs agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense and New Jersey officially establishing the New Jersey-Albanian State Partnership Program. The National Guard State Partnership Program is a U.S. Department of Defense program managed by the National Guard that links U.S. States with partner countries for the purpose of supporting the security cooperation objectives of the geographic Combatant Commanders. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen). Original public domain image from Flickr

