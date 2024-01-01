https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031778Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA U.S. Air Force Airman with the 108th Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, holds nasal swab and vial during COVID-19 RT-PCR testing at the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland, Vineland N.J., Dec. 1, 2020. The test detects the live active virus for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. There are currently 26 New Jersey National Guard Soldiers and Airmen assisting at New Jersey’s three Veterans Memorial Homes, 10 are at Vineland. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4031778View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4355 x 2903 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA U.S. Air Force Airman with the 108th Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, holds nasal swab and vial during COVID-19 RT-PCR testing at the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland, Vineland N.J., Dec. 1, 2020. The test detects the live active virus for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. There are currently 26 New Jersey National Guard Soldiers and Airmen assisting at New Jersey’s three Veterans Memorial Homes, 10 are at Vineland. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen). Original public domain image from FlickrMore