https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031780Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextU.S. Army Staff Sgt. Julian Londono, left, decontamination team member, checks Sgt. Eric J. Boyer, survey team member, both with the 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team (21st WMD-CST), New Jersey National Guard, for simulated contamination during an Army North mandated training proficiency evaluation at the Bethany Beach Training Site, Bethany Beach, Del., April 29, 2021. The 21st WMD-CST supports civil authorities at man-made or natural disasters by identifying chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear substances, assess the consequences, and advises on response measures. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4031780View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5472 x 3648 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadU.S. Army Staff Sgt. Julian Londono, left, decontamination team member, checks Sgt. Eric J. Boyer, survey team member, both with the 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team (21st WMD-CST), New Jersey National Guard, for simulated contamination during an Army North mandated training proficiency evaluation at the Bethany Beach Training Site, Bethany Beach, Del., April 29, 2021. The 21st WMD-CST supports civil authorities at man-made or natural disasters by identifying chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear substances, assess the consequences, and advises on response measures. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen). Original public domain image from FlickrMore