rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031780
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Julian Londono, left, decontamination team member, checks Sgt. Eric J. Boyer, survey team member, both…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Julian Londono, left, decontamination team member, checks Sgt. Eric J. Boyer, survey team member, both with the 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team (21st WMD-CST), New Jersey National Guard, for simulated contamination during an Army North mandated training proficiency evaluation at the Bethany Beach Training Site, Bethany Beach, Del., April 29, 2021. The 21st WMD-CST supports civil authorities at man-made or natural disasters by identifying chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear substances, assess the consequences, and advises on response measures. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4031780

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Julian Londono, left, decontamination team member, checks Sgt. Eric J. Boyer, survey team member, both with the 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team (21st WMD-CST), New Jersey National Guard, for simulated contamination during an Army North mandated training proficiency evaluation at the Bethany Beach Training Site, Bethany Beach, Del., April 29, 2021. The 21st WMD-CST supports civil authorities at man-made or natural disasters by identifying chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear substances, assess the consequences, and advises on response measures. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen). Original public domain image from Flickr

More