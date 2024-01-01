rawpixel
U.S. Army Pfc. Erick S. Alulema, combat medic specialist, Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 102nd Cavalry Regiment, New…
U.S. Army Pfc. Erick S. Alulema, combat medic specialist, Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 102nd Cavalry Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, swabs the nose of a New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs employee during COVID-19 Ag testing at the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park in Edison, N.J., Dec. 9, 2020. The test detects the presence of protein antigens from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. There are currently 26 New Jersey National Guard Soldiers and Airmen assisting at New Jersey’s three Veterans Memorial Homes. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4031783

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

