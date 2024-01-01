https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031786Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNew Jersey state fire protection specialists Ashley Gilliam, left, and Fire Capt. Joe Tomasella with the New Jersey Air National Guard's 177th Fighter Wing extinguish a simulated aircraft engine fire during live fire training at the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Training Center, Philadelphia International Airport, Pa., Sept. 15, 2020. The Atlantic City Air National Guard Base firefighters perform aircraft live fire training twice a year. The state-of-the-art facility is equipped with a simulator, which allows for interior and exterior training and includes a multitude of various fire scenarios, and an aircraft mock-up inside a propane fed pit. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4031786View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5472 x 3648 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNew Jersey state fire protection specialists Ashley Gilliam, left, and Fire Capt. Joe Tomasella with the New Jersey Air National Guard's 177th Fighter Wing extinguish a simulated aircraft engine fire during live fire training at the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Training Center, Philadelphia International Airport, Pa., Sept. 15, 2020. The Atlantic City Air National Guard Base firefighters perform aircraft live fire training twice a year. The state-of-the-art facility is equipped with a simulator, which allows for interior and exterior training and includes a multitude of various fire scenarios, and an aircraft mock-up inside a propane fed pit. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen). Original public domain image from FlickrMore