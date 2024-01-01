rawpixel
New Jersey state fire protection specialists Ashley Gilliam, left, and Fire Capt. Joe Tomasella with the New Jersey Air National Guard's 177th Fighter Wing extinguish a simulated aircraft engine fire during live fire training at the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Training Center, Philadelphia International Airport, Pa., Sept. 15, 2020. The Atlantic City Air National Guard Base firefighters perform aircraft live fire training twice a year. The state-of-the-art facility is equipped with a simulator, which allows for interior and exterior training and includes a multitude of various fire scenarios, and an aircraft mock-up inside a propane fed pit. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4031786

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

