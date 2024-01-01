https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031804Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBLM Idaho Prescribed FireHelitack crew member ready for flight with a plastic sphere dispenser on the Bureau of Land Management's Trout Springs Prescribed Fire in southwest Idaho. (DOI/Neal Herbert). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4031804View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5779 x 3853 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBLM Idaho Prescribed FireHelitack crew member ready for flight with a plastic sphere dispenser on the Bureau of Land Management's Trout Springs Prescribed Fire in southwest Idaho. (DOI/Neal Herbert). Original public domain image from FlickrMore