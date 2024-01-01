rawpixel
USARAK goes airborne at JBER
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Emily Farnsworth, a photojournalist with the 673d Air Base Wing Public Affairs, documents Army paratroopers with the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, as they conduct airborne training at Malemute Drop Zone on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 13, 2020. The Spartan Brigade continues to support mission readiness by training to retain current qualification throughout the division. The focus on readiness demonstrates the installation’s resiliency and posture for the future throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain
4031823

