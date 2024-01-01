rawpixel
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
4031824

View CC0 License

The 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, conducts airborne training at Malemute Drop Zone on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 13, 2020. The 4-25th ABCT continues to support mission readiness by training to retain current qualifications throughout the division. The focus on readiness demonstrates the installation’s resiliency and posture for the future throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Farnsworth). Original public domain image from Flickr

