https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031824Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, conducts airborne training at Malemute Drop Zone on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 13, 2020. The 4-25th ABCT continues to support mission readiness by training to retain current qualifications throughout the division. The focus on readiness demonstrates the installation’s resiliency and posture for the future throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Farnsworth). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4031824View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4410 x 3150 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, conducts airborne training at Malemute Drop Zone on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 13, 2020. The 4-25th ABCT continues to support mission readiness by training to retain current qualifications throughout the division. The focus on readiness demonstrates the installation’s resiliency and posture for the future throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Farnsworth). Original public domain image from FlickrMore