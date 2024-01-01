https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031829Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAirmen and Soldiers from the New Jersey National Guard run during the New Jersey National Guard Unity Day 5K Color Run on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 14, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4031829View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 784 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2288 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5193 x 3394 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadAirmen and Soldiers from the New Jersey National Guard run during the New Jersey National Guard Unity Day 5K Color Run on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 14, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht). Original public domain image from FlickrMore